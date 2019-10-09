The Oakwood Christian SCAA squad took down Cleveland Christian in three sets, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-20, Tuesday night in Tennessee.
Avery Green paced the offense with 13 kills to go with four aces and one assisted block. Aby Whitlock had six aces, three aces, three digs and 15 assists, while Caroline Tindell finished with three kills, two assists, two digs and two aces.
Raleigh Suits picked up three aces, three kills and two digs. Natalie Overton added three aces, one kill and three digs, while Ellianna Hammond had a kill and an ace.
The SCAA tournament will take place Oct. 19 at Shenandoah Baptist.