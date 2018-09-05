Oakwood Christian's Lady Eagles moved to 7-0 on Tuesday night as they rolled past Candies Creek Academy out of Cleveland, Tenn., 25-7, 25-6 and 25-13.
McKenley Baggett had 17 service points, including eight aces. She also finished with a pair of kills. Lilly Green had a team-high eight kills to go with two aces. Lexie Asher had 13 service points, seven aces and four kills, while Mary Ownby served up four aces.
Also contributing in the victory was Layla Rogers (three aces, four digs), Avery Greene (two kills) and Charity Bankston (two kills).
OCA will head to Blue Ridge on Thursday to face Mountain Area Christian School.