The Oakwood Christian GAPPS high school team handled Lyndon Academy in straight sets in a match in Powder Springs on Thursday, winning 25-10, 25-11 and 25-21.
Lily Green had a team-best 10 kills to go with three aces, two digs and one assisted block as the Lady Eagles moved to 7-0 on the year. Lexi Asher and McKenley Baggett both finished with six aces, four kills and a dig. Anslee Tucker had six aces, five digs and a kill and Olivia Guest had four kills, an ace and a dig. Avery Green dished out 16 assists to go with three kills and a dig, while Aby Whitlock had two digs, one kill and one assist.
Oakwood's SCAA squad is scheduled to play tonight at Mountain View Christian.