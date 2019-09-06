Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian GAPPS high school team handled Lyndon Academy in straight sets in a match in Powder Springs on Thursday, winning 25-10, 25-11 and 25-21.

Lily Green had a team-best 10 kills to go with three aces, two digs and one assisted block as the Lady Eagles moved to 7-0 on the year. Lexi Asher and McKenley Baggett both finished with six aces, four kills and a dig. Anslee Tucker had six aces, five digs and a kill and Olivia Guest had four kills, an ace and a dig. Avery Green dished out 16 assists to go with three kills and a dig, while Aby Whitlock had two digs, one kill and one assist.

Oakwood's SCAA squad is scheduled to play tonight at Mountain View Christian.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you