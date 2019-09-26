The Oakwood Christian SCAA volleyball team picked up victories over Candies Creek and Rhea County Academy in Tuesday matches in Dayton, Tenn.
OCA had little trouble with Candies Creek in a 25-8, 25-10 win. Avery Green had nine kills, two aces, a solo block, an assisted block and a dig to lead the Lady Eagles. Aby Whitlock had a kill and 11 assists, while Caroline Tindell served up seven aces to go with a kill and a dig.
Other contributors included Lily Green (three kills, one dig), Natalie Overton (two digs, one kill, one assist) and Anna Grace Stone (one dig).
The Lady Eagles prevailed against the hosts from RCA, but not before a tough three-setter, 25-23, 26-28 and 25-23.
Lily Green had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs to go with an ace and a block. Avery Green dealt out 10 kills, three aces and three digs. Whitlock had 21 assists and six digs. Overton finished with 15 digs. Stone added eight and Tindell had seven to go with four aces and three kills.