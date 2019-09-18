The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles won both of their home matches on Tuesday evening.
The Navy-and-Gold stayed unbeaten in GAPPS play with a sweep of Shiloh Hills, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-21.
Lily Green hammered home 12 kills and added two digs, while Lexie Asher had nine kills, two digs and two aces. Olivia Guest had six kills, three aces and a dig. McKenley Baggett finished with four kills, three aces and two digs. Avery Green recorded 28 assists to go with two kills, two aces and one dig, while Anslee Tucker had one kill and two digs and served up five aces.
In the night's SCAA league match, Oakwood overwhelmed Candies Creek, 25-16, 25-8 and 25-14, behind seven kills and two solo blocks from Avery Green and five kills and a dig from Raleigh Suits.
Aby Whitlock had five aces, a kill and 16 assists. Elliana Hammond picked up five aces and a kill, while Caroline Tindell and Natalie Overton added two kills each.
Oakwood's teams will be on the road Friday at Berean Academy in Chattanooga.