They may be small in numbers, but the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles continue to play big on the court.
Oakwood opened its first appearance in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division I-A state volleyball tournament on Tuesday by dominating visiting Trinity Christian in straight sets in Chickamauga, 25-10 and 25-9.
The victory gave the GAPPS Region 1 champions a spot in the Elite Eight this Saturday at Dominion Christian in Marietta. The Lady Eagles will play Veritas Christian from Savannah in the quarterfinals. The semifinals and state championship match will also be played at Dominion Christian on Saturday.
Oakwood, who won the region title in Rome this past Saturday, went into the rest of the weekend thinking they would receive a bye in the first round at state. However, due to a error in the brackets, they discovered that they would indeed be playing on Tuesday and wasted little time taking control of the match.
The first set in the best-of-three match was tied 2-2 when the Lady Eagles went on a 12-2 run to pull away. The second set was also tied 2-2 early on, but a 12-3 run would increase the Lady Eagles' advantage to 14-5 and force Trinity to call a timeout.
However, there would be no slowing down the home team as they kept their foot on the accelerator. Two final aces by McKenley Baggett and one final kill by senior Lexie Asher would finish off the match.
Baggett had a team-high seven kills to go with three digs and two aces. Asher had five kills and one ace, while Lily Green finished with six kills and a pair of aces. Avery Green had four kills and 17 assists on the afternoon. Olivia Guest had a pair of kills and one dig and Anslee Tucker rounded out the stat sheet with three digs, one kill and one ace.
"If we play our best ball, we think we have a chance to win (state)," head coach Celina Green said. "It will be a challenge. There will be seven other good teams there, but we are up for the challenge.
"We have a tiny team with just six players and no substitutes, but we're confident. We're all so excited for Saturday. This is our first time in this (GAPPS) state tournament and we are at least getting the chance to play for it on the final day."
Oakwood Christian will have the chance to win two championships on Saturday as the Lady Eagles' Southern Christian Athletic Association squad will also play in its conference tournament that same day. OCA, the defending SCAA champions, are the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament field.