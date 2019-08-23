Thursday was a big night for the Oakwood Christian High School volleyball teams as the Lady Eagles won two matches over Unity Christian School in Rome.
Oakwood's SCAA team (3-1) faced Unity's junior varsity squad and won in straight sets, 25-21 and 25-20. Avery Green had four kills, eight aces and two digs in the victory. Aby Whitlock dished out five assists to go with two kills and an ace. Natalie Overton had three digs and one ace. Caroline Tindell collected two kills, one ace and one dig. Raleigh Suits had three digs and a kill, while Elliana Hammond added two aces and a dig.
Later in the evening, the Lady Eagles' GAPPS squad (2-0) picked up a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 over their subregion foes. Lexie Asher set the pace with eight kills, eight digs and eight aces. Lily Green picked up seven kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs. Olivia Guest was next with six kills and two digs. McKenley Baggett added four kills, six aces and a pair of digs. Anslee Tucker had five aces and three digs, while Avery Green recorded 20 assists to go with three kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace.
OCA is scheduled to play at Shenandoah Baptist later this evening.