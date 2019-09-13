The Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles had no trouble in dispatching visiting Lyndon Academy in an GAPPS league match Thursday night in Chickamauga as OCA won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-10 and 25-12.
Senior Lexie Asher had six aces, five kills and five digs in the win. Lily Green had six kills to go with three digs, three assisted blocks, one solo block, one assist and one ace, while Anslee Tucker had five aces and four kills. Avery Green dished out 14 assists while adding an ace, a block and four kills. McKenley Baggett had three kills, two aces and two digs. Olivia Guest collected two digs, an ace and a kill, while Aby Whitlock finished with two assists and a kill as the Lady Eagles improved to 8-0.
Both Oakwood teams will be in action at home against Shiloh Hills on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m.