The Oakwood Christian GAPPS team stepped out of conference to face Chattanooga’s Berean Academy on Friday and pulled out the win in four sets, 25-14, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-9.
Lexie Asher had 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces in the victory. Lily Green finished with nine kills, five digs and nine solo blocks. Avery Green dished out 24 assists to go with two aces, four kills and four blocks – two of the solo variety.
McKenley Baggett had a solid night with five aces, five kills and seven digs. Anslee Tucker picked up two aces, two kills and five digs. Olivia Guest had seven digs to go with an ace and a kill, while Aby Whitlock added two assists and a kill.
OCA’s SCAA squad also played on Friday, facing the Berean JV team, and dropped the match, 25-22 and 25-23.
Avery Green had four kills, two aces and one dig. Whitlock recorded nine assists, two digs and a kill. Caroline Tindell had three kills, four aces and a pair of digs, while Natalie Overton added six digs, two kills and an ace.
Also contributing was Raleigh Suits (three aces, two digs, one kill), Elliana Hammond (one dig, one assist, one ace) and Anna Grace Stone.
Oakwood will host the Chattanooga Patriots in a pair of matches on Monday.