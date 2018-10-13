The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles came back from fall break in fine form after a pair of victories over Tennessee Christian Prep (25-10, 26-24, 25-22) on Thursday and Cleveland Christian (25-12, 25-10, 25-14) on Friday.
Mary Ownby collected six aces, five kills, 11 digs and 40 assists in the two matches. She also picked up 16 service points against TCPS. Lily Green finished with 15 kills, five blocks, six digs and four aces. Lexie Asher had 18 total kills, eight digs and five aces, while Charity Bankston picked up seven kills and two blocks.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Avery Green (three aces, five kills, one dig), Olivia Guest (11 digs, two aces, one kill), Layla Rogers (eight digs, two aces), Elliana Hammond (one ace) and Aby Whitlock (two kills).
OCA (15-4) will play at Berean Academy in Chattanooga on Monday in their final regular season match before they host the SCAA Tournament on Saturday at OCA.