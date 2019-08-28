The Oakwood Christian GAPPS volleyball team endured a five-set marathon, but ran its record to 3-0 with a 25-17, 14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-8 victory over Georgia Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
Lily Green paced the offense with 12 kills. She also had seven blocks – six solo – to go with two aces and three digs. Lexie Asher had seven kills, 17 digs and two aces, while McKenley Baggett added six aces, six digs and four kills. Avery Green dished out 21 assists, collected three kills and added a solo blocks, while having a hand in three others. Olivia Guest picked up eight digs to go with a kill and an assist, while Anslee Tucker had five aces, two kills and 12 digs.
OCA will look to extend their winning streak on Thursday at Horizon and Friday at Shiloh Hills.