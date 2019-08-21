The Oakwood Christian SCAA team split a tri-match at home on Tuesday night, defeating Cleveland Christian, but falling to Mountain View Christian with each match going four sets.
OCA began the night by taking down the Lady Crusaders, 25-11, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-23 as Avery Green paced the offense with 13 kills. Aby Whitlock added eight kills and dished out 20 assists, while Raleigh Suits had five kills and served up three aces. Caroline Tindell finished with four kills and four aces. Elliana Hammond had two kills and a dig. Natalie Overton chipped in with three aces and two digs, while Anna Grace Stone added one dig.
However, the Lady Eagles would drop the second match as Mountain View won 26-24, 17-25, 25-16 and 25-13. Green had another solid match with 11 kills, seven digs, two assists and two aces. Whitlock had six kills and eight assists to go with an ace and a dig. Overton recorded nine digs along with an ace, an assist and a kill. Tindell had four more kills, four more aces and one dig. Suits had five digs to go with two assists, an ace and a kill and Stone rounded out the stat sheet with three digs and a kill.
Oakwood’s SCAA squad is now 2-1 on the season and will play at Shenandoah Baptist on Friday. The Lady Eagles’ GAPPS team (1-0) will head to Rome on Thursday for a game against Unity Christian.