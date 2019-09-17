This past Friday, the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles lost an SCAA conference match to Shenandoah Baptist in four sets. OCA took the opener, 25-13, but dropped the next three by scores of 25-16, 25-20 and 25-15.
Avery Green paced the offense with 15 kills to go with three aces, two digs, a solo block and an assisted block. Caroline Tindell had seven aces, five kills and an assisted block. Natalie Overton had a team-high 17 digs to go with two kills and an ace, while Aby Whitlock finished with 16 assists, five kills, three aces and two digs.
Also contributing for the Lady Eagles were Raleigh Suits (two aces, one kill, one dig), Elliana Hammond (three aces, two kills, two digs) and Anna Grace Stone (two digs).
Oakwood’s teams will be in action at home today with a 5 p.m. GAPPS match against Shiloh Hills, followed by an SCAA match at 6 p.m. versus Candies Creek.