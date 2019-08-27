The Oakwood Christian High School (SCAA) Lady Eagles split the first two sets at Shenandoah Baptist this past Friday, but dropped the next two and fell to 3-2 overall on the season. Shenandoah won by scores of 25-23, 14-25, 25-22 and 25-20.
Avery Green had a team-high 14 kills for OCA to go with three assists three blocks, a dig and an ace. Aby Whitlock had 13 assists to go with five kills, six digs and three aces. Natalie Overton picked up 12 digs and two kills, while Raleigh Suits had nine digs and two kills. Caroline Tindell finished with two kills, three digs and five aces. Elliana Hammond added six aces and four digs, while Anna Grace Stone had one dig.
Monday’s scheduled varsity match at Silverdale Baptist had to be cancelled after the support poles for the net broke during warm-ups.
Oakwood’s GAPPS squad will be in action at 5 p.m. today against Georgia Cumberland Academy.