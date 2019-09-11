Oakwood Christian Academy defeated Shenandoah Baptist in four sets Tuesday night, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25 and 25-10, bringing their record to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in SCAA play.
Avery Green had a huge night with 16 kills to go with an ace, a dig and an assist. Caroline Tindell added 11 kills and a pair of aces. Aby Whitlock also had a big match with seven kills, five aces, six digs and 27 assists.
Natalie Overton finished with five aces, five digs and four kills. Elliana Hammond had five digs, four aces and a kill, while Raleigh Suits picked up three kills, two digs, an ace and an assist.