The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles dropped just their third match of the 2018 season on Tuesday with a loss at Georgia Cumberland Academy in Calhoun.
OCA won the opening set, 25-22, but fell three straight times by scores of 25-21, 25-13 and 25-22 to lose the match.
Lexie Asher had 12 kills and four digs in the loss. Lily Green had six kills, four digs and got in on 15 blocks, 10 of them solo. McKenley Baggett and Layla Rogers had six digs each with Baggett adding three kills. Olivia Guest had seven digs to go with three aces.
OCA (12-3) will play in Cleveland, Tenn. on Thursday versus Candies Creek before a home game on Friday against Maryville Christian.