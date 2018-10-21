Three Southern Christian Athletic Association volleyball championship banners adorn the wall of Oakwood Christian Academy gymnasium, and although the Lady Eagles have finished runner-up on a few occasions since then, there haven't been any new volleyball championship banners put up at the Chickamauga school in five years.
However, a 2018 title banner will soon be ordered.
Oakwood Christian, who entered Saturday's tournament as the overall No. 1 seed, finally collected that elusive fourth conference championship as they swept a pair of matches to win the SCAA tournament title on their own home court for the first time.
"It feels wonderful," head coach Celina Green beamed afterward. "We give God the glory because we have prayed for this, we have worked hard and He did it for us."
The Lady Eagles would draw No. 4-seeded Mountain View Christian in the semifinals after Mountain View knocked off No. 5-seeded Candies Creek in Saturday's tournament opener.
Oakwood would make quick work of the match with a 25-20, 25-14 sweep, securing a spot in the championship match later in the day.
Lexie Asher had seven kills and four digs in the victory. Lily Green had five kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces. Avery Green finished with three kills and four digs, while Mary Ownby had four digs and an ace.
Also chipping in was Layla Rogers (four digs, one ace), Charity Bankston (two kills, one block) and Olivia Guest (four digs, one kill).
Anticipating a match with No. 2-seeded Rhea County Academy in the final, the Lady Eagles got a surprise when No. 3-seeded Shenandoah Baptist - fresh off a win over No. 6-seeded Cleveland Christian - pulled off the mild upset against the Lady Warriors.
However, OCA would make sure that there would be only one upset on the afternoon as they dominated the championship match, taking the best-of-five contest by scores of 25-10, 25-18 and 25-9.
Asher had 12 kills, eight digs and four aces in the final. Lily Green finished with 10 kills, five blocks and three aces, while accounting for 12 service points. Avery Green had six digs, two kills and an ace to go with 10 service points, while Rogers had four digs, two aces and stood at the line on 18 service points, many coming in the third set.
Also contributing in the victory was Bankston (five kills, one block), Ownby (three kills, two digs, one ace), Guest (seven digs, two kills) and Anslee Tucker (one dig).
Oakwood Christian ended its season with an 18-4 overall record, while Asher and Ownby were named to the SCAA All-Tournament Team.
"We played as a team. That was the difference," Green added. "Instead of playing as individuals, we really played as a team today. We've been practicing so hard for this."
Saturday's victory may just be the start of something big again for OCA, who will only graduate one senior - Ownby - later this spring.
"Mary is a very valuable senior and we will miss her, but we have so many coming back, so the future really looks good for next year," Green said.