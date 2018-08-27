The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles added to their season-opening winning streak on Monday afternoon with a straight-sets victory over Tennessee Christian Prep in Chickamauga.
Oakwood rolled in the opening set, 25-11, before a 25-19 victory in the second set. The Lady Eagles led 8-0 in the third set, only to see the Lady Hawks from Cleveland rally to tie things up at 24 apiece. However, Oakwood would get the final two points to clinch the match and extend their unbeaten streak.
Lexie Asher had a big night with eight aces, seven kills and 10 digs. McKenley Baggett had eight kills, two aces and two digs. Lily Green also threw down eight kills to go with three digs and one ace, while Mary Ownby had three aces and five kills.
Also chipping in for the Lady Eagles was Layla Rogers (seven digs) and Olivia Guest (two aces, five digs).
OCA (4-0) will play at Cherokee Christian School in Woodstock tomorrow at 7 p.m.