It’s been a successful past few days for the Oakwood Christian High School volleyball teams, who picked up a road win this past Friday before a sweep at home on Tuesday.
Friday night in Kennesaw, OCA’s GAPPS squad claimed a subregion match at Shiloh Hills, 25-8, 25-15 and 25-11. Anslee Tucker had eight aces to pace the Lady Eagles, while adding a kill and a dig. Lexie Asher added seven kills, five aces and four digs, while Lily Green also had seven kills to go with three aces and two digs.
McKenley Baggett finished the match with six kills and three aces. Avery Green served up three aces and added a kill to go with 22 assists. Olivia Guest had a solid night with five kills, three aces and three digs and Aby Whitlock also picked up two assists in the victory.
Back in Chickamauga on Tuesday, Oakwood faced Rome’s Unity Christian School in another GAPPS subregion match and breezed to 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 win as Asher had a team-high 10 aces to go with five kills and six digs. Lily Green had eight kills, three digs, an ace and three blocks – two solo. Avery Green added seven kills and 17 assists, while also assisting on a block.
Other contributors for the Lady Eagles (6-0) included Baggett (six kills, three digs, two aces), Guest (four kills, three digs, two aces) and Tucker (one ace, one assist, one dig).
The Lady Eagles’ SCAA team also took on Unity’s JV team in what was a thrilling three-set match with the home team posting a 24-26, 25-19, 15-13 victory.
Whitlock led the way with five kills, five digs, four aces and seven assists. Avery Green had seven kills to go with four aces, three digs and one assist. Elliana Hammond finished with six aces and three digs. Caroline Tindell had two kills, two assists, five digs and one ace. Natalie Overton picked up 10 digs, three aces and a pair of kills, while Raleigh Suits added three digs, a kill and an ace.