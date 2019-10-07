The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles will begin playing in the GAPPS Region 1 tournament this weekend and tuned up with a straight-sets victory over the Chattanooga Patriots Monday night in Chickamauga.
Honoring Lexie Asher on Senior Night, Oakwood won the first two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-13, but the Patriots would jump out to a 12-5 lead in the third set as they looked to extend the best-of-five match.
But following a time out, the Lady Eagles would win 15 of the next 16 points to take a 20-15 lead and force the visitors to call a timeout. However, the break did nothing to halt Oakwood's momentum as they would win five of the last six points after the break, including a final kill by Asher, to put the match away with a 25-14 win.
Asher finished with eight kills and three digs on the evening. Lily Green had seven kills, four aces and three digs. Anslee Tucker had six kills, three digs and an ace, while Avery Green had six kills, two aces and 25 total assists.
Also contributing in the victory was McKenley Baggett (three kills, five digs, one ace) and Olivia Guest (two kills, four digs, one ace).
Oakwood will be the No. 1 seed out of their subregion for the region tournament. They are scheduled to play on Saturday against the winner of the match between Lighthouse Christian Academy and Shiloh Hills Christian. The match will be at 12 noon with the winner advancing to the championship match at 3:45 p.m.
The Region 1 tournament, one of four GAPPS region tournaments, will be held at Unity Christian School in Rome in advance of the GAPPS Division I-A state tournament.
The Lady Eagles' other squad took on the Patriots JV team in a match earlier on Monday and swept their way to a 25-21, 25-18 victory.
Avery Green had six kills and two aces, while Aby Whitlock had two aces, one kill and nine assists. Natalie Overton finished with 10 digs and one kill. Elliana Hammond had three digs and two aces. Caroline Tindell had two kills and an ace. Raleigh Suits finished with a kill, an ace and two digs, while Anna Grace Stone finished with two digs and one ace.