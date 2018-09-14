The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles were back in the friendly confines of Chickamauga on Thursday and took a best-of-three match against Berean Academy of Chattanooga before sweeping a best-of-five from Mountain View Christian.
The Lady Eagles got past Berean, 25-20, 17-25 and 15-4, as Mary Ownby had four aces, four digs and 11 service points. Lexie Asher had four kills and eight digs, while Lily Green picked up four kills and a pair of blocks. McKenley Baggett (three kills, seven digs) and Layla Rogers (12 digs) also contributed in the win.
OCA polished off the tri-match with a sweep in the nightcap, 25-20, 25-15 and 25-9. Ownby and Asher each had four aces. Ownby recorded 14 service points with Asher ending the match with 10. Rogers had a big night defensively with 13 digs.
Other standouts included Baggett (three kills, five digs), Lily Green (four kills), Avery Green (three kills) and Olivia Guest (five digs).
Oakwood (11-1) will play at Tennessee Christian Prep on Monday.