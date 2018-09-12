Eight kills and five aces by Lexie Asher gave the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles nine wins in their first 10 matches with a 25-17, 25-11 and 25-12 win at Cleveland Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Charity Bankston had five kills in the win. McKenley Baggett had four aces, four kills and four digs. Lily Green picked up four kills and an ace. Layla Rogers had six digs and Mary Ownby finished with two kills and an ace.
On Thursday, OCA will host Berean Academy at 6 p.m., followed by a match against Mountain View Christian.