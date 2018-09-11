Area 6-AAAA play finally got started on Tuesday night with an important tri-match in Tunnel Hill and it was the homestanding Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins who flexed their muscles the most as they took down both Ridgeland (26-24, 25-6) and Heritage (25-8, 25-16) to get an early leg up in the area standings.
In the other match of the night, Heritage came back to beat Ridgeland, 25-12 and 25-20.
Kali Brown had six kills, seven digs and five aces for the Lady Generals against Ridgeland. Avery Phillips had three aces and dished out eight assists, while Kallie Carter had five kills and three blocks.
Jayda Jenkins had five kills and seven digs, while Sarah Williams had seven digs to go with two aces and a kill for Ridgeland. Justice Devlin finished with three kills and Emma Carter had five assists.
Morgan Trotter had four kills for Heritage in the loss to Northwest, while Lauren Francis had three kills, two aces and two digs.
Jenkins again had five kills and seven digs in the loss to Northwest. Williams picked up seven digs, four kills and four aces. Sara Taylor had five digs and Carter ended the match with nine assists.
Heritage (18-4, 1-1) will play this weekend at the River City Rumble Tournament, while Ridgeland (10-14, 0-2) will join Chattanooga Central for a tri-match at Ringgold on Thursday.