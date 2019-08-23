Senior Jillian Morgan recorded 13 kills on Thursday night to cross the 1,000-mark for her career as the LaFayette Lady Ramblers swept a pair of home matches.
The Lady Ramblers downed Villa Rica, 25-9, and 25-15, before cruising past Sonoraville, 25-8 and 25-9.
Morgan also picked up four digs and two blocks in the sweep. Gracie Stier had five kills, five digs and two blocks. Imani Cook had five kills. Sarah Ray finished with four kills, four aces and two digs, while Colby Charland had four kills and five aces to go with 16 digs and 19 assists.
Kloe Ludy had seven digs and a pair of assists. Alex Wysong had three digs and two aces. Daisy Felipe had seven digs, three aces and two kills, while Gracie Hess finished with a pair of kills.
LaFayette (13-1) will join Silverdale Baptist Academy for a tri-match at Ridgeland this Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. The match against Ridgeland will not count in the region standings.