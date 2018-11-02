Chris Logan had never coached a volleyball match before he took over as the head coach of the LaFayette Lady Ramblers in 2014 at the ripe old age of 22.
Today, he's being honored as one of the top young coaches in the nation.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced its third annual 30 Under 30 High School Awards this past week. According to the organization's website, the award was created by 2009 to "honor up-and-coming coaching talent at all levels of the sport." The award was expanded exclusively for high school coaches in 2016.
"It's great for the program," Logan said. "I've seen great coaches have bad teams and bad coaches have great teams. It's all about the girls. As a coach, you try to give the players opportunities to improve and be successful. They have to show up and put in the work."
After losing eight seniors off a 2013 team that finished below .500, LaFayette finished fifth in the region that first season and went 14-23, improving to 23-20 the following season and once again finishing fifth in 6-AAAA.
In his third season at the helm, the Lady Ramblers went 24-22, earned fourth place in the region and made the state tournament, but they would enjoy a huge jump the following season as LaFayette won a then-program record 40 matches (40-13), placed third in the region and made the state tournament.
This past season, LaFayette set a new single-season mark at 43-8, took second in the region and won their opening-round match over White County in the Class AAAA state playoffs before the No. 7-ranked Lady Ramblers lost a tough second-round match at No. 10-ranked Cartersville, the Region 5 champions. Logan was also named the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association (GVCA) Coach of the Week during the season.
"Every year we add another layer and try to build on that," Logan added. "The group of girls we've had the last couple of years love the sport and have put in the work. I think this recognition is just a reflection of our athletes and their dedication to the program."
Logan has also served as a club volleyball assistant coach the past two years (2017 and 2018) with C4 South, where his wife - one-time LaFayette High and Shorter University standout, Leslie (Welch) Logan - serves as head coach.