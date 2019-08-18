The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, the Heritage Lady Generals and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans all put up strong showings at the Coosa Invitational on Saturday.
LaFayette went 5-1, winning its pool and winning in the first two rounds of the Gold Bracket, but ultimately had to settle for the runner-up trophy.
The Lady Ramblers defeated Armuchee (25-11, 25-7), Paulding County (25-10, 25-11) and McEachern (25-12, 25-12) in pool play. They took down Northwest Whitfield in the first round of bracket play (25-22, 25-18), before a three-set victory over Heritage (23-25, 25-15, 15-8).
That win would put them in the championship where they would face the host Lady Eagles. The match would go to a third-set tiebreaker before the two-time defending state champions pulled out the victory, (25-11, 25-27, 17-15).
Jillian Morgan had 43 kills and 16 blocks on the day. Gracie Stier had 29 kills, 12 aces and 18 digs. Gracie Hess had 22 kills. Sarah Ray had 18 kills and 10 blocks, while Imani Cook had 12 kills and eight blocks.
Colby Charland finished with 16 kills, 10 blocks, 35 digs and 99 total assists. Kloe Ludy finished with 56 digs. Daisy Felipe picked up 30 digs and Alex Wysong had 15 digs.
Heritage went 2-1 in pool play, starting with a 25-16, 25-17 victory over Chapel Hill. Anna Wilks had six aces, five digs and three assists. Morgan Trotter finished with five kills and Lauren Francis had four kills, five aces and 11 assists.
Trotter had five kills and two aces in a 25-7, 25-9 victory over Alexander. Kallie Carter also had five kills and finished with two blocks. The Lady Generals would fall to Coosa, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8 as Carter had six kills and two blocks. Francis finished with three kills, three aces, four digs and 14 assists.
Heritage would eliminate Gordon Lee in the first round of bracket play, 25-15 and 25-14, as Trotter had nine kills and a block. Avery Phillips dished out 11 assists to go with two aces and four digs.
In the semifinal loss to LaFayette, Kayla Varnon had seven kills, while Francis finished with three kills, three aces, two blocks and 13 assists.
Gordon Lee went 3-0 in pool play, taking care of Rome (25-12, 25-16), Sonoraville (25-12, 25-16) and Christian Heritage (25-11, 25-17), before the loss to Heritage in bracket play.
Arilyn Lee had 26 kills and seven blocks on the afternoon. Brooklyn Hudson finished with 22 kills and 11 digs. M.K. Roberts had 10 kills, 19 digs and 61 assists. Madison Mayberry finished with 31 digs, while Maribeth Blaylock and Casey Wilson had 10 kills each.
LaFayette (9-1) will host Dalton and Ringgold on Tuesday. Heritage (5-2) will open its home slate Tuesday against Grace Baptist Academy of Chattanooga, while Gordon Lee (5-1) will be on the road Tuesday, joining Notre Dame for a tri-match at Hixson.