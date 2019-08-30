The Lady Warriors improved to 7-5 on the season with a sweep of a tri-match in Trenton on Thursday.
LFO opened the night with a three-set victory over host Dade County, 23-25, 25-22 and 15-11. Miyah Foster led the offense with six kills and added 10 digs and an ace. Morgan Noblitt had 15 assists and an ace, while Bailey Sullivan added five digs, two kills and four serve receptions.
Other standouts included Madison Dorsey (16 digs, nine serve receptions, one ace), Madison Stookey (four kills, three blocks, two serve receptions) and Xitllali Gomez (15 digs, three aces, eight serve receptions).
In their final match of the night, LFO breezed past the Lady Bison of North Sand Mountain, 25-8 and 25-10, as Foster had four kills and a pair of aces. Noblitt had four aces, a kill and six more assists. Dorsey added eight digs, two assists, a kill and three serve receptions.
Gomez picked up six digs, three aces and two serve receptions, while Sheyenne Dunwoody had three aces, two digs, a kill and a block.
LFO will be at home this Thursday to face Murray County and Adairsville. The Murray County match will count in the region standings.