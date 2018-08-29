The LFO Lady Warriors came out on the losing end of two matches in Dalton on Tuesday, falling to host Southeast Whitfield, 25-18, 25-18, and losing a 25-20, 25-19 decision to Sonoraville in a non-region match.
Miyah Foster had nine kills against Southeast to go with two digs and six serve receptions. Gabby Ware added eight assists and a pair of kills. Macey Gregg finished with three aces, four kills and six serve receptions, while Xitlalli Gomez was on the receiving end of eight serves.
Against Sonoraville, Gregg finished with seven kills, eight serve receptions, three blocks and an ace. Ware had an ace and a dozen assists. Foster chipped in with five kills, an ace and six serve receptions, while Symerel Bennett had two blocks, a kill and an ace.
LFO (7-6) will play at Dalton again on Thursday when they face Christian Heritage.