The LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Summerville on Thursday night and picked up a pair of non-region road wins against Gordon Central and homestanding Chattooga.
Gabby Ware served up six aces and dished out 11 assists in a 25-17, 25-15 win over Gordon Central. Symerel Bennett finished with seven kills and a pair of blocks. Miyah Foster added six kills, while Desiree Stewart added four aces, four digs and one kill.
The Lady Warriors would need three games to finally finish off the Lady Indians, 25-15, 18-25, 15-10. Macey Gregg had four aces, seven kills and 20 digs. Bennett had six more kills and a block. Ware collected 10 assists to go with five aces and eight digs, while Alesya McBurnett had three aces and nine digs.
LFO (4-1) will host their own invitational tournament on Saturday.