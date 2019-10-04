LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors picked up a hard-fought win over Adairsville on Thursday, but dropped a tough three-setter to host Southeast Whitfield in the final tune-up matches before the Region 6-AAA tournament.

LFO downed Adairsville, 25-23 and 25-22, as Miyah Foster had five kills, an ace, a block and four serve receptions. Sheyenne Dunwoody picked up four kills to go with an ace, a block and two serve receptions. Madison Dorsey had 10 digs, six serve receptions and a pair of assists, while Madison Stookey recorded two kills and a block.

The Lady Warriors opened with a 25-23 win over Southeast, but the Lady Raiders would return the favor with a 25-23 win in the second set before taking the tiebreaker, 15-8.

Foster had a dozen kills, three serve receptions, four assists and three digs. Dunwoody picked up three serve receptions, two blocks, two digs and a kill. Morgan Noblitt dished out 17 assists to go with six digs, two serve receptions and an ace, while Sydney O’Neal added five kills and four blocks.

Dorsey had a big match with 26 digs, 12 serve receptions and a kill. Taliyah Holland had a double-double 10 serve receptions and 10 digs, while Bailey Sullivan finished with three kills, three serve receptions and four digs.

The Region 6-AAA tournament is slated to begin on Thursday with the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed. The remaining four teams will meet at Murray County on Saturday to determine the seeding for the Class 3A state tournament. The seeding for LFO (12-18) had not been finalized as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you