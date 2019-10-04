The LFO Lady Warriors picked up a hard-fought win over Adairsville on Thursday, but dropped a tough three-setter to host Southeast Whitfield in the final tune-up matches before the Region 6-AAA tournament.
LFO downed Adairsville, 25-23 and 25-22, as Miyah Foster had five kills, an ace, a block and four serve receptions. Sheyenne Dunwoody picked up four kills to go with an ace, a block and two serve receptions. Madison Dorsey had 10 digs, six serve receptions and a pair of assists, while Madison Stookey recorded two kills and a block.
The Lady Warriors opened with a 25-23 win over Southeast, but the Lady Raiders would return the favor with a 25-23 win in the second set before taking the tiebreaker, 15-8.
Foster had a dozen kills, three serve receptions, four assists and three digs. Dunwoody picked up three serve receptions, two blocks, two digs and a kill. Morgan Noblitt dished out 17 assists to go with six digs, two serve receptions and an ace, while Sydney O’Neal added five kills and four blocks.
Dorsey had a big match with 26 digs, 12 serve receptions and a kill. Taliyah Holland had a double-double 10 serve receptions and 10 digs, while Bailey Sullivan finished with three kills, three serve receptions and four digs.
The Region 6-AAA tournament is slated to begin on Thursday with the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed. The remaining four teams will meet at Murray County on Saturday to determine the seeding for the Class 3A state tournament. The seeding for LFO (12-18) had not been finalized as of press time.