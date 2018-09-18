LFO fell behind on Tuesday, but fought back to pick up a 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 victory over Dade County in Fort Oglethorpe.
Macey Gregg had a team-high 15 kills to go with five aces, eight serve receptions and six digs. Symerel Bennett had 10 kills and a block. Miyah Foster added nine kills, five aces, five serve receptions, four digs and two blocks. Alesya McBurnett recorded two kills, five serve receptions, three assists and six digs, while Morgan Noblitt collected 25 assists.
The Lady Warriors (10-13) will face the Lady Wolverines on Thursday, this time in a tri-match at Ridgeland, starting at 5 p.m.