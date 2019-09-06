The LFO Lady Warriors picked up two more victories, and more importantly collected their first win in area play, as they swept both ends of a home tri-match on Thursday.
In the opening match, the Lady Warriors got past Murray County in a three-set battle to move to 1-0 in area play. LFO won the first set, 25-18, but dropped the second set, 25-14, to set up a third-set tiebreaker. LFO would hang on to get the victory in the final set, 15-11.
Miyah Foster had six aces, nine kills and five digs in the win. Madison Stookey had three kills and four blocks, while Madison Dorsey had three kills, 11 serve receptions and 12 digs.
In the nightcap, LFO trailed Adairsville in both matches, including 6-0 in the second set. But the Lady Warriors would fight their way back to pick up the win, 25-18 and 25-20. LFO reeled off 10 consecutive points after falling behind in the second set.
Foster again led the way with eight kills and 10 digs against the Lady Tigers. Xitlalli Gomez had 10 digs and a pair of aces. Sheyenne Dunwoody had two kills, three digs and a block, while Stookey finished with two kills and four more blocks.
LFO (9-5, 1-0) will head to Varnell on Saturday to test itself at a tournament at Coahulla Creek.