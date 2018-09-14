The LFO Lady Warriors ran up against some very tough competition during Thursday’s tri-match in Tunnel Hill, falling to a pair of Class 4A toughies in Cartersville and Northwest Whitfield.
Cartersville beat LFO by scores of 25-13 and 25-9. Macey Gregg had six kills and 14 serve receptions for the Red-and-White. Alesya McBurnett had five serve receptions to go with a kill and an assist. Miyah Foster recorded three kills and two assists to go with two serve receptions, while Gabby Ware had an ace, two serve receptions and seven assists.
Gregg had six more kills and received 10 serves in a 25-10, 25-11 loss to the Lady Bruins. McBurnett added four kills and recorded seven serve receptions. Foster was on the receiving end of 17 serves and picked up three kills, while Morgan Noblitt had two serve receptions and eight assists.
LFO (9-13) will be home to Dade County on Tuesday.