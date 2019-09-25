It’s been a busy past two days for the LFO volleyball team, who played in a quad-match at Pepperell on Monday before hosting a tri-match back in Fort Oglethorpe on Tuesday.
LFO opened Monday with a 25-16, 25-12 win over Rome’s Unity Christian. Xitlalli Gomez had nine total service points, two aces, seven serve receptions and seven digs in the win, while Miyah Foster finished with three kills, six serve receptions and seven assists.
The Lady Warriors were edged out by the host Lady Dragons in their second match of the night as Pepperell scored a 22-25, 25-11, 15-8 win. Foster recorded five kills, a block and eight assists. Gomez had nine serve receptions and nine digs. Morgan Noblitt added nine assists, two aces, a kill and six serve receptions, while Madison Dorsey had eight serve receptions and three digs.
LFO would gut out a 22-25, 25-22, 15-11 win over Cedartown in Monday’s finale as Foster had a team-high 11 kills to go with six serve receptions and seven assists. Gomez had 10 service points, 13 serve receptions, seven digs and an ace, while Noblitt picked up 10 serve receptions and 10 assists.
Also contributing in the win was Bailey Sullivan with eight service points, three kills and an ace, Madison Stookey with three kills and three blocks and Riley White with two kills.
Tuesday began with a 25-17, 25-7 region win over Coahulla Creek. Foster had 10 kills, three digs and two blocks. Dorsey finished with a dozen digs and a half-dozen serve receptions. Noblitt dished out 12 assists and added two digs. Gomez collected 11 digs and had two serve receptions, while White had five aces.
Sonoraville would get the better of the Red-and-White in the final match of the night, 25-20 and 25-22, despite 13 digs and seven serve receptions from Dorsey. Foster added seven digs, four kills, three aces, three serve receptions and a block. Noblitt recorded six assists, five serve receptions, three assists and two aces, while Gomez finished with 10 digs, six serve receptions and one ace.
Lakeview (12-12, 2-2) will host Calhoun for Senior Night this Tuesday at 5 p.m.