The LFO Lady Warriors endured two close losses in Rome on Thursday night. LFO fell to host Rome in three sets as the Lady Wolves won 25-12, 25-27 and 15-8. The Red-and-White ended the night with a 25-21, 29-27 loss to Armuchee.
Miyah Foster had 21 kills, 28 serve receptions and six blocks on the night. Macey Gregg picked up 27 kills – 19 versus Rome – to go with four aces and 29 serve receptions. Alesya McBurnett had five aces and 17 assists. Symerel Bennett had five kills, three blocks, two assists and one dig against Rome, while Xitlalli Gomez had three aces and three serve receptions against Armuchee.
LFO (12-16) will host Adairsville and Ridgeland on Tuesday.