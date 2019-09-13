The LFO Lady Warriors suffered a pair of non-region losses to two, tough, state-ranked opponents on the road at LaFayette High School Thursday night.
LFO opened with a 25-12, 25-14 loss to two-time defending state champion Coosa, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the Class 1A/2A Public School division.
Miyah Foster had five kills, nine serve receptions, two digs and a block in the loss. Xitlalli Gomez collected eight serve receptions and one dig. Morgan Noblitt recorded five assists and five serve receptions, while Madison Dorsey had seven serve receptions and four digs.
Against LaFayette, currently ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, the Lady Warriors dropped the match in two sets, 25-13 and 25-13.
Foster had a team-high seven kills to go with 14 serve receptions. Gomez had 10 serve receptions. Noblitt had four serve receptions, six assists and an ace, while Madison Stookey added three kills and a block.
LFO (9-9) will be at home on Thursday to face another pair of state-ranked foes in Northwest Whitfield and Gordon Lee.