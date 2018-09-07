The LFO Lady Warriors suffered a loss to Murray County in their first official Area 6-AAA match of the season Thursday in Chatsworth as the Lady Indians claimed the 25-13, 22-25, 25-22 victory.
Macey Gregg had nine kills, four aces and 15 serve receptions for LFO in the loss. Gabby Ware dished out 21 assists to go with five aces and a kill. Alesya McBurnett picked up three digs, two kills and an ace to go with eight serve receptions. Symerel Bennett had seven kills, while Miyah Foster had nine kills, a block and an ace.
LFO (8-7, 0-1) will have two more big area matches on Tuesday as they will host North Murray and Ringgold.