The LFO Lady Warriors saw their season come to a close with a loss to No. 1-seeded Jefferson in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs on Saturday.
The Lady Dragons (32-5) picked up the victory by scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-14.
Miyah Foster had eight kills and six digs for LFO (13-22) in the loss. Xitlalli Gomez had seven digs and 10 serve receptions. Madison Stookey had three blocks. Morgan Noblitt finished with seven assists, while Riley White and Sheyenne Dunwoody had one kill each.