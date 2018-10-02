The LFO Lady Warriors celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of Adairsville and Ridgeland on Tuesday.
LFO handled the Lady Tigers, 25-14 and 25-17, as Macey Gregg picked up 12 kills, seven digs and three assists. Alesya McBurnett had 12 assists to go with four digs, two aces and a kill. Symerel Bennett and Jadah Ownby each collected four kills and a block. Morgan Noblitt finished with four kills, four assists, two aces and two digs, while Sheyenne Dunwoody served up six aces.
In the nightcap, the Red-and-White dealt the Lady Panthers a 25-21, 25-16 loss as Gregg lit it up with 15 kills, eight digs and an ace. Miyah Foster recorded eight kills, seven digs and three aces. McBurnett had three aces, a kill and 10 assists. Xitlalli Gomez added four aces. Noblitt had 15 assists, while Ownby had four kills and a block.
LFO (14-16) will play at Heritage on Thursday before closing out the regular season on Oct. 9 at home against Northwest Whitfield and Gordon Lee. The Area 6-AAA tournament begins Oct. 11.