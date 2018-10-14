The fourth-seeded LFO Lady Warriors put up a valiant effort against top-seeded Ringgold in the Area 6-AAA tournament at Ringgold High School on Saturday, but came up just a little bit short in their attempt to knock off their Catoosa County rival.
After losing the first set, 25-16, LFO rallied to win the second set, 25-20. They would trail 18-12 in the third set, but rallied to tie the game at 24 apiece. The Lady Warriors would have match point at 26-25, but were unable to finish off Ringgold, who came back for a 28-26 victory in the third and deciding set.
LFO, however, would steady their resolve and handle North Murray in the third-place match, 25-11 and 25-23.
It was a huge day for All-Area first-teamer Macey Gregg, who finished with 37 kills, 11 aces and 10 blocks. Miyah Foster, an All-Area honorable mention pick, had 24 kills, 14 digs and four aces to go with one block. Alesya McBurnett had 19 assists, while adding six aces, four kills, eight digs and four blocks. Morgan Noblitt ended the night with 30 assists, five aces and two kills.
Also helping out for the Lady Warriors was Symerel Bennett (three kills, five blocks), Xitlalli Gomez (four aces) and Jadah Ownby (three kills).
LFO (16-19) will head to Morgan County on Saturday (Oct. 20) to face East Hall in the first round of the playoffs. The winner will take on either Morgan County or Haralson County in the second round later that same day.