The LFO Lady Warriors made quick work over Coahulla Creek, 25-13 and 25-10, in their final Area 6-AAA regular season match of the season on Tuesday in Varnell.
Macey Gregg delivered 19 kills for the Red-and-White to go with three aces and three digs. Symerel Bennett had five kills and a block. Miyah Foster collected four kills, four digs and three aces, while Alesya McBurnett had 15 assists, six digs and an ace.
Also helping out in the victory was Morgan Noblitt (eight assists, four digs, two kills), Sheyenne Dunwoody (four aces, one dig) and Jadah Ownby (three kills, one assist).
LFO (12-14, 1-3) will join East Paulding for a tri-match at Rome High School on Thursday.