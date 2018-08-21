The LaFayette Lady Ramblers made it 10 wins in their first 11 matches by taking down a pair of local rivals at home on Tuesday.
LaFayette scored a 25-21, 25-16 win over Ridgeland and picked up a 25-15, 25-16 win over Ringgold.
Jillian Morgan had seven kills and three blocks against the Lady Panthers. Gracie Stier had four kills. Imani Cook and Sarah Ray had three kills, while Colby Charland had two kills and 13 assists in the win. Elaina Kirkendoll finished with a pair of blocks and Bailey Tarvin chipped in with two aces.
Against Ringgold, Morgan led the way with 11 kills and added two aces. Stier had six kills, followed by Ray with four and Darsey Shields with two. Charland added 22 assists and four aces, while Tarvin and Micaela Hobbs had two aces apiece.
Details on the Ridgeland-Ringgold match and stats for both teams were not available as of press time.
LaFayette (10-1) will join Model for a tri-match at Chattooga on Thursday. Ridgeland will head to Heritage for a tri-match that will also involve North Murray, while Ringgold and Darlington will play at Northwest Whitfield that same night.