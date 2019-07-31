VOLLEYBALL: LaFayette team focused on elusive region title

The past few seasons have seen a resurgence for the LaFayette High School volleyball program, including back-to-back seasons with 40 or more victories.
And while winning lots of matches is all well and good with the Lady Ramblers, frankly, it’s not enough.
You see, for all of those victories, there’s one win that has managed to elude them — a victory in the Region 6-AAAA tournament championship match — and that’s something that the 2019 Lady Ramblers hope to correct this fall.
“The girls are really hungry this year,” said head coach Chris Logan. “We’ve been right there the last two years and kind of increased our position in the region each year. Last year we celebrated another 40-win season, but we’re kind of over that. We’re not worried about wins and losses because we just want to get better every day and the region championship is the goal. That’s what they want. We’ve been taking steps to improve ever since our seniors were freshmen. Just getting to (the state tournament) a couple of years ago was a big thing, but now our expectations have grown.”
The 2018 season included a 43-8 mark and a first-round victory in the Class 4A state tournament, but Logan said it’s time for his team to put last year in the back of their minds on focus on the task at hand.
“You come in with high expectations, but there’s still a clean slate every year,” he added. “You have to start with what you have and just try to keep getting better every day. That’s what we’ve been preaching to the girls. Last year, we had a great record, but we still don’t have that region trophy to show for it. That’s the goal (this year) and that’s what we’re focusing on. We’ve got other teams (in the region) that are bringing players back that are going to be really solid, so we just have to get better every day.”
LaFayette will have just two seniors on the roster, but it’s two seniors that have already made an enormous impact on the program.
Middle hitter Jillian Morgan recorded 423 kills, 91 aces, 95 blocks, 64 digs and 30 assists a year ago, while outside hitter Gracie Stier chipped in with 248 kills, 220 digs, 79 aces, 14 blocks and 20 assists. They will give the Lady Ramblers one of the best, if not the best, front-line combination in all of 6-AAAA.
“Both Jillian and Gracie have been varsity starters since they were freshmen,” Logan said. “Jillian has been the (Walker) County Player of the Year of the past two years and Gracie has been right there behind her on the stat sheet. She’s been our second biggest hitter the last two years, so we’re going to depend on them a lot for leadership.
“That’s going to be the biggest thing for them since we lost a lot of great leaders last year and it’s been really good so far. They both have matured a lot in the last year-and-a-half or two years. I think they’ve been ready to be big guys for a while now. They’re jumping right into it and they’re busting there tails on everything we do in practice.”
The biggest group for the Lady Ramblers this season will be the junior class, which includes four players all with a good deal of varsity experience.
Imani Cook (107 kills in 2018) is moving from an outside hitter role to a middle hitter spot this season, while Gracie Hess, who split time between the varsity and junior varsity year ago, will give the Lady Ramblers power on the outside. Sarah Ray (123 kills) has found her niche as a right-side hitter, while Kloe Ludy is back to play the libero position.
Setter Colby Charland leads the sophomore class. Charland stepped right in as a freshman and put up incredible numbers with 846 assists, 209 digs, 106 kills, 77 aces and 35 blocks as a rookie. She will also be counted on to be a team leader, while the final two sophomores, Alex Wysong and Daisy Felipe, will both play on the back row to bolster the LaFayette defense.
Lori McWhorter will also return to the bench as the team’s assistant coach.
“This is one year that we don’t have any problem fielding hitters, both on the varsity and JV teams,” Logan added. “But the key will be staying good at what we’re good at and getting better at the things were struggling with. Everybody on this team has a strength somewhere. Now we just have to get a little more consistent and have everybody buy in. If we do all of that, we’ll be rolling.”
The team also announced last week that they have have been named as an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Academic Team for the 2018-2019 school year. LaFayette completed the school year with a cumulative 3.45 team GPA. They were one of a record 1,125 schools nationwide to earn the AVCA award.
The award was initiated in the 1992-1993 school year. Teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.