The LaFayette Lady Ramblers cruised to another pair of victories on the road Thursday night. They defeated Lakeview Academy, 25-12 and 25-15, before a 25-15, 25-10 victory over Gilmer during a tri-match in Ellijay. The Gilmer match counted in the Region 6-AAAA standings.
Jillian Morgan had 13 kills, eight aces and five blocks on the night. Imani Cook finished with 11 kills and two blocks. Gracie Stier had six kills and two aces to go with 12 digs and Colby Charland had four kills, five digs, one ace and 27 assists in the two matches.
Daisy Felipe had 16 digs and two aces. Gracie Hess had four kills and one ace. Alex Wysong finished with six digs. Kameron Johnson had five digs and one ace and Sarah Ray had a kill, an ace and two blocks.
LaFayette (26-3, 1-0) will welcome LFO and Coosa to south Walker County on Thursday. Play begins at 5 p.m.