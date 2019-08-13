The LaFayette Lady Ramblers raised the curtain on the 2019 season Tuesday night and did so impressive fashion with a pair of sweeps against Rome and Model at Dan Priest Gymnasium. In the opener, LaFayette blasted past the Lady Wolves, 25-7 and 25-20, before they handled the Lady Blue Devils, 25-12 and 25-7.
Colby Charland had a big night with six kills, four aces and 33 total assists over the two matches. Jillian Morgan had 11 kills, six blocks and three aces. Gracie Stier finished with 10 kills and six aces, while Gracie Hess recorded eight kills.
LaFayette (2-0) will join Christian Heritage for a tri-match at LFO on Thursday. The Lady Ramblers’ first match will be at 6 p.m.