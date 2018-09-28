The LaFayette Lady Ramblers moved to 36-4 on the season by sweeping both Ringgold and Calhoun in a pair of tough three-set matches in Ringgold on Thursday.
The Lady Ramblers picked up a 25-16, 24-26, 15-8 win over the Lady Tigers before a 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 win over the Lady Jackets.
Gracie Stier had 15 kills, 16 digs, four aces and one block on the evening. Colby Charland had three kills, four digs, one block and finished with 47 total assists. Jillian Morgan had 12 kills, 11 blocks and four aces. Imani Cook had 11 kills, two digs and a block, while Micaela Hobbs had 15 total digs to go with two aces and one kill.
Bailey Tarvin had 17 digs and two kills. Darsey Shields had six kills and two digs. Sarah Ray had two digs and six total blocks. Kloe Ludy finished with nine digs. Gracie Hess had three kills and three digs, while Elaina Kirkendoll had one block and one kill.
LaFayette will be at home on Tuesday to take on Southeast Whitfield and Northwest Whitfield in an important Area 6-AAAA tri-match.