LaFayette's Lady Ramblers picked up a 25-13, 25-21 victory on Tuesday night, but fell to Coosa - last year's Class 2A state champions - 26-24, 25-20, in the night's other match in Floyd County.
Jillian Morgan had 16 kills, 11 coming against Adairsville, to go with four digs and two aces. Gracie Stier had eight kills and three aces in the two matches. Sarah Ray had five kills and two blocks, while Imani Cook had five kills, five digs and two aces.
Bailey Tarvin had 16 digs and nine aces, eight of which came against Adairsville. Colby Charland had three kills, two aces and a total of 31 assists on the evening. Kloe Ludy had 10 digs, Micaela Hobbs had five digs and Darsey Shields picked up a kill and an ace against the Lady Tigers.
LaFayette (21-3) will be in Varnell on Saturday to participate in the Volley at the Creek tournament at Coahulla Creek High School.