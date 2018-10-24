After setting another school-record for victories in a single season, the 2018 campaign came to a tough end for the No. 7-ranked LaFayette Lady Ramblers on Wednesday night with a loss at No. 10-ranked Cartersville - the champions of Area 5 - in the Class AAAA Round of 16.
Game scores and individual statistics were not available as of press time.
The Lady Ramblers, the Area 6-AAAA tournament runners-up, finished the season with a 43-8 overall record.
Read more on the match in next Wednesday's Walker County Messenger.