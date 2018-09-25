The Ridgeland Lady Panthers honored their seniors and recognized the seniors from both Pickens and LaFayette High School on Tuesday night inside Panther Gymnasium, but it was the Lady Ramblers who enjoyed the night the most of all.
LaFayette came out and simply dominated their two area foes and moved to 3-1 in 6-AAAA play with a pair of straight-sets victories. The Orange-and-Black pummeled Pickens, 25-10 and 25-16, before cruising to a 25-11, 25-5 victory over Ridgeland as they improved to 34-4 overall.
Jillian Morgan had five kills, four blocks and three digs in the win over Pickens. Gracie Stier had four kills and two aces. Michaela Hobbs added three aces. Bailey Tarvin finished with two aces and two digs, while Colby Charland had three aces, two digs and 11 assists.
In the nightcap, Morgan blasted 10 kills in the victory over Ridgeland to go with four aces, four blocks and three digs. Imani Cook had four kills. Stier had two kills, two aces and four digs. Sarah Ray had four kills and a block, while Tarvin picked up five digs.
Charland had four digs, one kill, one block and 18 assists. Hobbs had four digs and one ace. Kloe Ludy had three digs and one kill. Darsey Shields had one kill and Elaina Kirkendoll added an assist in the victory.
Sarah Williams had two kills and five digs for the Lady Panthers in the loss. Jayda Jenkins had four digs and one kill. Emma Carter had three assists. Brylee Durham had three digs and Tori Elliott finished with one kill and one dig.
The first match of the night went the way of Ridgeland (16-16, 2-4) with a 25-17, 26-24 win over Pickens.
Jenkins finished with six kills, four aces and two digs. Landree Dunn also had six kills, while Justice Devlin had five kills and a block. Williams picked up six digs and one kill, while Carter had two aces, two digs and 13 assists.
Also contributing in the win was Durham (three digs, two aces, one kill), Tenley Moore (three digs) and Sara Taylor (one ace, one dig).
LaFayette will join Calhoun for a non-area tri-match at Ringgold on Thursday, starting at 5 p.m., while Ridgeland will travel to Chickamauga to face Morris Innovative and Gordon Lee. That tri-match will also begin at 5 on Thursday.