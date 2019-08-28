The Ridgeland Lady Panthers and the LaFayette Lady Ramblers have been facing off on the volleyball courts of northwest Georgia for nearly a quarter-century and have produced their share of memorable battles over the years.
The two Walker County rivals added another chapter to their long and storied rivalry in Rossville on Tuesday night.
Although the match itself did not count in the Region 6-AAAA standings - that battle will take place in about three weeks - all the intensity of a region match was there as the visiting Lady Ramblers shook off a first-set loss before finally putting away the Lady Panthers, 20-25, 25-23 and 15-10.
The match was the third three-setter of the evening. Ridgeland opened with a 17-25, 25-23, 15-11 win over Silverdale Baptist Academy, while LaFayette outlasted the Lady Seahawks, 25-23, 23-25 and 15-8.
It was Ridgeland who brought the energy early in the night's finale. The Lady Panthers took the lead and held it wire-to-wire, thwarting a couple of attempted rallies by LaFayette to get back into game. But after seeing what type of intensity that Ridgeland was bringing, LaFayette stepped up late in the second set to tie up the match and force the deciding race to 15.
With players on both teams hammering shots and diving all over the floor, the Lady Ramblers finally looked to have the upper hand at 12-5. Ridgeland would refuse to yield and fought their way back into striking distance. However, they would not get any closer than three points the rest of the way as LaFayette finally sealed the victory.
“I've been telling our girls since the beginning of the year, we've got to bring the energy to practice every day and we've got to bring the energy to games because it's hard to turn it on when it's go-time,” LaFayette head coach Chris Logan said. “Tonight, it took us to Game 3 against Silverdale and Ridgeland to finally turn it on. We didn't play bad, but there were times where we seemed kind of dead.
“But we finally turned it on and our strong points started clicking at the end. We just need to be able to turn on that mental switch when it's time to go. We were able to do that tonight and that's only going to help us down the road. The region is going to be all up for grabs. It's really going to be a dogfight for the region championship this year.”
Jillian Morgan had 20 kills on the night, 12 coming against Ridgeland. Imani Cook had eight of her 10 kills against Ridgeland, while she also finished with three blocks. Gracie Stier finished the night with nine kills and 18 digs. Gracie Hess had seven kills on the night to go with five digs, while Colby Charland had five total kills, three total blocks, 10 digs and a combined 53 assists on the evening.
Also contributing in the victories was Kloe Ludy (18 digs, one ace), Daisy Felipe (12 digs), Alex Wysong (four digs) and Sarah Ray (three kills, two digs, two blocks, two aces).
Justice Devlin had 13 kills, two aces and two blocks for Ridgeland against LaFayette. Jayda Jenkins finished with four kills and seven digs. Natalee McClain had three kills. Sarah Williams served up five aces. Brylee Durham had six digs and Kailey Boulware had two aces to go with 23 assists.
Devlin also led the offense with 14 kills and a block versus Silverdale. Jenkins had five kills, three digs and two aces. Landree Dunn added five kills and Boulware had 19 assists.
“We knew that tonight was going to be a true test,” Ridgeland head coach April Lemonds stated. “Not to take anything away from any of the teams we've played so far, but Silverdale is traditionally strong and LaFayette is a really good team. I love the fact that we had both of them here on the same night this early (in the season) to let us kind of see where we are.
“I was really proud of my kids. They all kept battling and they pushed through because these kids are fighters, they're not quitters. I always tell them to be scrappy and I'm very pleased with the effort they put in tonight.”
LaFayette (15-1) will join Sonoraville for a 5 p.m. tri-match at Rome High School this Thursday, while Ridgeland (6-1) will travel to Lookout Valley for 4:30 match on Thursday. The Lady Panthers will also take part in the Choo Choo Classic this weekend in Chattanooga.